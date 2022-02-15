Parents Allegedly Locked Teen Son in Garage 'Office'

(Newser) – A disturbing case of alleged child abuse has emerged out of Florida, where a couple is accused of making their 14-year-old son spend most of his time in a locked 8-by-8 "office" in their garage. Timothy and Tracy Ferriter, both 46, of Jupiter face felony charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment. Both were released on $50,000 bonds, reports WPBF. Their four children—including the adopted 14-year-old who allegedly suffered the brunt of the abuse—are in the custody of child services, per CBS12.

Locked in: On Jan. 30, police went to the family home after Tracy Ferriter reported that her son had run away. In the garage, they found an 8-by-8 structure, with a small box spring and mattress, a security camera, and an orange bucket instead of a bathroom, per the Washington Post. The structure had a lock, but only on the outside, meaning the person inside could not exit.

