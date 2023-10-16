For NFL fans—and Buffalo Bills fans in particular—Sunday night's game brought an unwelcome feeling of deja vu. Bills running back Damien Harris lay on the field for several minutes after a hit and had to be taken away in an ambulance, reports the AP . That ambulance happened to have No. 3 decals in its windows, a nod to Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who nearly died on the playing field last season, notes the Athletic . In fact, TV cameras captured Hamlin watching with concern from the Buffalo sideline as medical personnel worked on his teammate. The good news Monday morning is that Harris has full movement after sustaining a neck injury, says Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.

"Fortunate that he is seemingly heading in a good direction, with the reports we are getting," said the coach. "So I am very thankful to God for that." Harris had flashed the thumbs-up signal as he was being loaded into the ambulance, drawing a cheer from the previously hushed crowd. In Hamlin's January injury, he suffered cardiac arrest and required CPR on the field. He's now back with the team, though he didn't play in Sunday's game, per NBC Sports. As the AP recounts, the Bills eventually beat the New York Giants 14-9, in dramatic fashion. (Read more NFL stories.)