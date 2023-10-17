New Mexico Prosecutors Want to Charge Baldwin Again

Six months after involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped in a " stunning turnaround ," there has been another turnaround from special prosecutors in New Mexico. Special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are seeking to recharge Baldwin in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust two years ago and the matter could be before a grand jury within weeks, Deadline reports. When they dropped the charges in April, they cited a need for further investigation in light of new evidence, reports the Santa Fe New Mexican .

Baldwin was holding a revolver on the movie set when it discharged the bullet that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. He has denied pulling the trigger on the replica 1873 revolver, but experts in ballistics and forensic testing experts said in an August report that the trigger "had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver." The experts used replacement parts to reassemble the gun after it was broken during FBI testing, the AP reports.

"Additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," Morrissey and Lewis said in a statement. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial." Baldwin's lawyer said Tuesday that it is "unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the movie's armorer, faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Her trial is due to begin in February. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)