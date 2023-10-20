Cops Offer Big Money to Solve Murder of Man in Bar's Freezer

London's Metropolitan Police are offering a nearly $25,000 reward for information about a man who was missing for almost a decade before his body turned up in the freezer of a shuttered bar. The last confirmed sighting of Roy Bigg was in February 2012, per the BBC . Fast forward to October 2021, police were called to the basement of a building in London's Forest Gate neighborhood that had previously been a wine bar under the name of Simpson's. Following the removal of up to 20 squatters, a construction crew had set to work before finding a man's body in a freezer. Dental records confirmed it was Bigg.

"We believe that his body may have been in the freezer for a number of years, and that he was aged about 70 when he died," the Metropolitan Police Press Office said Friday, per ABC News. Two years later, police still don't know what happened to the man, whose autopsy report came back inconclusive, but they assume he was murdered. His body had been wrapped in cling wrap, the Independent reports. Police are now offering up to £20,000, or about $24,000, "for information leading to the arrest, charge and prosecution of those responsible for the murder," according to the statement.

"Although our investigation, and previous media appeals have provided us with information about Roy's life, we still need your help to identify who is responsible," said Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Allen of the Met's Specialist Crime Command. "Anything you can tell us may prove invaluable in helping us discover what happened." Police are especially interested in Bigg's whereabouts after he was reported missing, but hope to speak to anyone who knew him, per ABC. Those who reach out can choose to remain anonymous, the outlet adds. (Read more dead body stories.)