NFL Fans in Germany Continue John Denver Tradition

As the Kansas City Chiefs played the Miami Dolphins Sunday in Germany as part of the NFL's International Series of games, fans at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt engaged in what may have seemed like a surprising tradition to some: singing along as John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" was blasted from the stadium's speakers. This wasn't, however, the first time such a scene played out; last year, during the NFL's first-ever game in Germany, fans at the Munich game did the same thing, USA Today reports. "I'm not sure how this tradition started? But watching 48,000 fans in Germany singing along to 'Country Roads' at a football game is just WILD and also delightful to me," reads one sample reaction to the moment on X.