These Dino Chicken Nuggets May Have Metal in Them

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of breaded chicken "Fun Nuggets'' after consumers complained of finding metal pieces in the dinosaur-shaped patties, the AP reports. The nuggets, sold in 29-ounce bags, were produced on Sept. 5 by the Berryville, Arkansas, company. Tyson informed the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service and said it recalled the nuggets voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution.'' USDA said that there had been only one report of a "minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.''

The nuggets subject to the recall carry the establishment number P-7211 on the back of the package and carry a Best If Used By date of SEP 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, per the FSIS announcement. They were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin to be passed on to retailers. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers," the recall announcement states. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." Customers with questions about the recall can call Tyson Consumer Relations at (855)-382-3101.