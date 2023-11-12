Alec Baldwin Returns (Briefly) to SNL

A Saturday Night Live mainstay returned to the show this week, though it was a quick visit. Alec Baldwin was back for the first time in three years, reports CNN, and it wasn't to resurrect his impersonation of Donald Trump. Instead, Baldwin appeared as himself in a sketch about a meditation app, per the Los Angeles Times. "OK, everybody, let's get calm!" he says near the end, spoofing his own reputation for being the opposite of calm. (Watch it here.) It was his first appearance on the show since the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, which continues to present legal problems for Baldwin.
Baldwin also appeared on stage at the end of the show as host Timothee Chalamet did the traditional sign-off. Chalamet also was in the mediation app sketch, along with a number of others. In the opening monologue, Chalamet channeled his fictional Willy Wonka to plug the new Wonka film in song, with lyrics noting he can do so because the Hollywood strike has been settled. (Watch the opening monologue here.)