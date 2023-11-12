Alec Baldwin Returns (Briefly) to SNL

A Saturday Night Live mainstay returned to the show this week, though it was a quick visit. Alec Baldwin was back for the first time in three years, reports CNN, and it wasn't to resurrect his impersonation of Donald Trump. Instead, Baldwin appeared as himself in a sketch about a meditation app, per the Los Angeles Times. "OK, everybody, let's get calm!" he says near the end, spoofing his own reputation for being the opposite of calm. (Watch it here.) It was his first appearance on the show since the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, which continues to present legal problems for Baldwin.