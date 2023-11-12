Alec Baldwin Returns (Briefly) to SNL

Actor appears not as Trump but as himself in a cameo during a Timothee Chalamet sketch
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2023 7:59 AM CST

A Saturday Night Live mainstay returned to the show this week, though it was a quick visit. Alec Baldwin was back for the first time in three years, reports CNN, and it wasn't to resurrect his impersonation of Donald Trump. Instead, Baldwin appeared as himself in a sketch about a meditation app, per the Los Angeles Times. "OK, everybody, let's get calm!" he says near the end, spoofing his own reputation for being the opposite of calm. (Watch it here.) It was his first appearance on the show since the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust, which continues to present legal problems for Baldwin.

Baldwin also appeared on stage at the end of the show as host Timothee Chalamet did the traditional sign-off. Chalamet also was in the mediation app sketch, along with a number of others. In the opening monologue, Chalamet channeled his fictional Willy Wonka to plug the new Wonka film in song, with lyrics noting he can do so because the Hollywood strike has been settled. (Watch the opening monologue here.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X