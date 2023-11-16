Manchin: Another Trump Win Could Destroy Democracy

Joe Manchin made his latest comments on the 2024 presidential election Wednesday on NBC News' Meet the Press, though as usual, he qualified them quite a bit. "I will do anything I can to help my country, and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely," he told Kristen Welker. "Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country." He went on to suggest he'll first work to confirm voters are into his moderate politics. "I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate, sensible, commonsense middle," he said, suggesting he could appeal to centrists in both of the two major political parties, Axios reports. As for whether he'd run only as part of an official third party, he wouldn't say more than "I'm as independent as it [comes]."