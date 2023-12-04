NFL Player Ejected After Scuffle—Not With a Player

A player getting ejected for a scuffle isn't all that unusual in the NFL. But one such ejection on Sunday had an unusual twist: the player scuffled with a non-player on the opposing team's sideline. As NBC Sports explains, it happened after Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers tackled Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith by slamming him to the ground near the Philly sideline. Greenlaw drew a flag for the rough tackle, and players from both teams got into a scrum over it. One person who entered the fray was Eagles chief of security Dom DiSandro.