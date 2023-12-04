NFL Player Ejected After Scuffle—Not With a Player

A player getting ejected for a scuffle isn't all that unusual in the NFL. But one such ejection on Sunday had an unusual twist: the player scuffled with a non-player on the opposing team's sideline. As NBC Sports explains, it happened after Dre Greenlaw of the San Francisco 49ers tackled Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith by slamming him to the ground near the Philly sideline. Greenlaw drew a flag for the rough tackle, and players from both teams got into a scrum over it. One person who entered the fray was Eagles chief of security Dom DiSandro.
DiSandro appeared to push Greenlaw away from Smith, per ESPN. Greenlaw began yelling at him and extended his arm, perhaps to point, and his hand made contact with DiSandro's face. Watch it here. The refs ejected Greenlaw because of that, and they also booted DiSandro from the game as well. The latter left to a chorus of cheers from the hometown Philadelphia crowd. (The 49ers would go on to win, 42-19.)
- 49ers: "I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy's face and from what I was told, Dre did it back to him and [I] was told that he kind of mashed him in the face a little bit so he got ejected," said San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. "But it was a very frustrating play."
- Eagles: "I saw Dom get booted—that kind of p---ed me off to be honest," said Philadelphia coach Jordan Mailata. "I was just like, 'Why is he getting kicked off?' There was so much commotion going on. ... We were trying to ask the refs and the refs weren't telling us anything. And then I just heard the side judge, 'Why isn't he going off?' I saw him pointing at Dom and I just saw Dom walk off."
