Leads Dwindle in Search for Travis Decker

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Washington state says it is scaling back its search for Travis Decker, the man accused of killing his three daughters nearly two months ago. Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5, went missing after leaving home for a scheduled visit with their father on May 30. Their bodies were discovered June 2 near Rock Island Campground, sparking a sprawling manhunt. Authorities described their search of the rugged wilderness and crime scene as "exhaustive." Though the investigation remains open, officials acknowledged Friday that leads have dwindled and the ongoing search effort will have a "reduced footprint," per ABC News .

The sheriff's office says there's not enough evidence to determine if Decker is alive or dead, as some others believe. Until concrete evidence surfaces, he remains wanted on three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, and is considered armed and dangerous. The latest search effort focused on the Blewett Pass area in the Wenatchee Mountains, but officials said nothing conclusive was found tying Decker to that region. The sheriff's office is urging anyone who encounters possible evidence to carefully mark the location and, if safe, take photos. The US Marshals Service continues to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to Decker's arrest.