Stomach Bug Takes Down US Swimmers at Worlds

It's the worst possible time to get sick. Several members of the USA Swimming team were hit with acute gastroenteritis—aka the stomach bug—while at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, a rep for the team told NPR on Sunday. The medical staff is treating affected athletes and guiding the team on how to recover and avoid further spread. The Athletic reports "it was not clear how much of the team was impacted, but several US swimmers either were pulled from races or noticeably struggled on the first day of competition." The illness reportedly developed at a training camp held in Phuket, Thailand, and followed the team to Singapore.