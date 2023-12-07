Winners, Losers From the 4th GOP Debate

With less than six weeks to go until the Iowa caucuses, a narrowed field of Republican candidates gathered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Wednesday night for the fourth and final debate on the calendar. As in the previous three debates, former President Trump, whose poll numbers remain higher than those of Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy put together, was absent. Here's what pundits had to say about winners and losers:



Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor, who is competing with DeSantis for distant second in the polls, was a "prime target" for both DeSantis and Ramaswamy. But she held her own without getting too bogged down by the attacks, Maeve Reston writes at the Washington Post, putting Haley in the winners' column. Her "message discipline and her ability to land a punch have been hallmarks of her candidacy, and they were both on display in Tuscaloosa," Reston writes.