Interpol's Animal Trafficking Crackdown Sees Big Results

Interpol and the World Customs Organization said Tuesday they seized 53 primates, four big cats, and more than 1,300 birds, as well as some 660 pounds of ivory, thousands of turtle eggs, and rhino horns, leopard skins, and lion teeth and paws in their sweeping annual crackdown on wildlife and timber trafficking in 133 countries. Interpol made around 500 arrests worldwide from Oct. 2 to Oct. 27, reports the AP , and confiscated more than 2,000 animals and plants. This year's operation marks the highest participation in Operation Thunder since its inception in 2017. The live animals were destined for the pet trade, egg harvesting, or as a source of meat, while the wildlife parts are used for jewelry or rituals.

"Important and endangered animals, birds, and plants are being put at risk of extinction by ... traffickers," said Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock. "These appalling crimes not only deprive the world of unique animals and plants, but also countries of their natural assets." As part of the operation, hundreds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and cargo ships, were searched at checkpoints across all regions. Specialized sniffer dogs and X-ray scanners were deployed to detect hidden wildlife and camouflaged timber shipments. Hundreds of parcels, suitcases, vehicles, boats, and cargo transporters were examined. Interpol stresses the links between environmental crime and other forms of crime, including violence, corruption, and financial crime.

The WCO highlighted the critical role of customs in disrupting criminal networks through strict border controls, intelligence-sharing, and technological advancements. WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya said this involves "enforcing strict controls at borders" to thwart traffickers and "intelligence-sharing, championing collaboration, and adopting technological advancements" in customs operations. Operation Thunder is an annual joint-operation coordinated by Interpol and the WCO, with the backing of intergovernmental organizations. (Read more animal trafficking stories.)