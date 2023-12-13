Florida AG: I'm Investigating 'Unprecedented' Football Snub

The Florida State Seminoles went 13-0 this season, winning their conference. That wasn't enough to land them a place in the top four, as decided by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee. On Tuesday, Florida's top prosecutor wrote on X that she's investigating the "unprecedented decision" that left out an undefeated Power Five conference champ for the first time since the Bowl Championship Series began in 1998. State Attorney General Ashley Moody said in a statement that her office is launching an investigation to determine if any "anticompetitive conduct" took place among the 13-person committee.

On Dec. 3, the committee settled on Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama as the playoff teams, reports NBC News. Michigan and Washington were also undefeated, but Texas and Alabama each notched one loss. "As it stands, the Committee's decision reeks of partiality, so we are demanding answers—not only for FSU, but for all schools, teams, and fans of college football," Moody wrote. "In Florida, merit matters. If it's attention they were looking for, the Committee certainly has our attention now." Moody added that the decision cost the university and the conference millions.

ESPN reports that CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock issued a statement in response: "We will carefully review this demand for information, but it sure seems to be an overly aggressive reaction to a college football ranking in which some fans somewhere were bound to be disappointed." CFP committee chair Boo Corrigan had earlier flagged starting quarterback Jordan Travis' season-ending leg injury as a decisive factor. "Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks," he said. The situation shouldn't repeat itself in the future: Beginning next season, the playoff will swell from four to 12 teams. (Read more Florida State Seminoles stories.)