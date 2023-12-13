Hunter Biden was a no-show at a closed-door deposition scheduled for Wednesday morning following a subpoena from House Republicans—but he did show up at the Capitol complex to make a public statement. He said he would testify only in a public setting, echoing prior statements made by his lawyer and arguing the closed-door testimony that was sought could be manipulated, reports the AP . "I'm here today to make sure that the House committees' illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies," Hunter Biden told reporters, per NBC News .

The House Oversight and Judiciary committees want Hunter Biden's testimony as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his alleged involvement in his son's business dealings. Politico reports Oversight Chair James Comer has denied a request by Hunter Biden's lawyer that he testify publicly. Biden had this to say to reporters, per the Hill: "For six years, I've been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, 'Where's Hunter?' Well, here's my answer. I am here.

He continued, "Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business. Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not my investment at all nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist. There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen." The outlet quotes GOP Rep. Darrell Issa as saying he expects the House to hold Biden in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena, though Politico notes "near unanimity" of House Republicans would be needed to do so, and it would then be the Justice Department's call on whether to prosecute. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)