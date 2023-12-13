Hunter Biden Shows Up at Capitol, Defies GOP Subpoena

Says he'll only testify before a congressional committee in public
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 13, 2023 9:52 AM CST
Hunter Biden Comes to Capitol to Defy Subpoena
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters at the US Capitol, in Washington on Wednesday.   (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Hunter Biden was a no-show at a closed-door deposition scheduled for Wednesday morning following a subpoena from House Republicans—but he did show up at the Capitol complex to make a public statement. He said he would testify only in a public setting, echoing prior statements made by his lawyer and arguing the closed-door testimony that was sought could be manipulated, reports the AP. "I'm here today to make sure that the House committees' illegitimate investigations of my family do not proceed on distortions, manipulated evidence, and lies," Hunter Biden told reporters, per NBC News.

The House Oversight and Judiciary committees want Hunter Biden's testimony as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Biden and his alleged involvement in his son's business dealings. Politico reports Oversight Chair James Comer has denied a request by Hunter Biden's lawyer that he testify publicly. Biden had this to say to reporters, per the Hill: "For six years, I've been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting, 'Where's Hunter?' Well, here's my answer. I am here.

He continued, "Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business. Not as a practicing lawyer. Not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not my investment at all nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist. There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen." The outlet quotes GOP Rep. Darrell Issa as saying he expects the House to hold Biden in contempt of Congress for defying the subpoena, though Politico notes "near unanimity" of House Republicans would be needed to do so, and it would then be the Justice Department's call on whether to prosecute. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X