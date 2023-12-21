Home Alone 2 Townhouse Has a Hefty Asking Price

Deep-pocketed fans of Home Alone 2 now have a way to relive the memories: The townhouse in New York City's Upper West Side featured in the sequel is up for sale for $6.7 million, reports NBC New York . The Zillow listing for the four-bedroom residence is quick to point out its famous connection: "It is so timeless, it is in fact the real address used in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York where Kevin McCallister aka Macaulay Culkin evades the bandits at his (uncle's) townhouse."

In the movie, the townhouse is under construction as Kevin fends off the bad guys, per USA Today. (The movie is also of note for a famous cameo by Donald Trump.) Meanwhile, the New York Times digs into a question long debated by fans of the first movie: How rich were the McCallisters? Based on assessments from economists at the Federal Reserve Bank in Chicago, the newspaper concludes the family was very rich, as in part of the 1%. Less clear is how they got that way. (Separately, another sleuth calculated the cost of Kevin's grocery store bill from the first movie in today's dollars.)