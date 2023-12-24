This Year's Golden Globes Swag Bag Tops $500M

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are coming in January, and despite Americans feeling the pinch in their wallets, the creators are going all out with what they're calling perhaps the "most valuable" gift bag "ever." Offerings in 2024's swag bag are valued over $500,000, the Cut reports, and while most of the items will not fit in an actual bag, a $600 Marrakech brown suede bag from Metier is on the list. There are 35 luxury products and experiences in all, but this year is a bit of a grab bag, so to speak, so no one will be taking home a half-mil bonus (which is considered taxable income, if that makes you feel the slightest bit better).

The show's 83 nominees will get several gifts that are available to everyone, and then choose from a selection of limited items such as the "World's Most Expensive Wine" from Liber Pater, which runs a mere $193,500, or $69,000 Coomi x Muzo emerald earrings (only one guest can claim each). But don't expect any catfights on the red carpet, because there's plenty of over-the-top freebies included for everyone, including a $50,000 yacht charter in Indonesia and a $2,500 session with a celebrity tattoo artist. Guests will also nab $380 LED face masks from CurrentBody, $545 caviar, and a $1,500 hair spa treatment (see the full list of items here).

This year's bags were curated by luxury magazine the Robb Report, and in the wake of recent controversies, the publication also made a donation to new charitable organization, the Golden Globes Foundation. "This generous contribution not only embodies the spirit of giving but also marks a pivotal moment in our ongoing efforts to uplift underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry," said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. "Together, we are making an impact where it matters." The Cut notes that while last year the awards show opted to fill the bags with more sustainable and socially conscious items, this year "sustainability is out; private-jet credits and yacht charters are in." Stay relatable, Hollywood! (Here's a list of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees).