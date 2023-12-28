Big-City Mayors Vent at Texas' Migrant Buses

The mayors of Chicago, New York City, and Denver renewed pleas Wednesday for more federal help and coordination with Texas over the growing number of asylum-seekers arriving in their cities by bus and plane. The mayors' requests come as US cities have struggled to manage the increasing number of migrants sent from Texas and other states, per the AP . Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's busing operation has transported more than 80,000 migrants to Democratic-led cities since last year. His administration recently stepped up the practice with chartered planes.

The mayors sharply criticized Abbott and the effort, saying buses arrive at all hours and outside designated drop-off zones with no details on who is aboard. "We cannot allow buses with people needing our help to arrive without warning at any hour of day and night," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at a virtual news conference with the other mayors. Chicago has cracked down on so-called "rogue" buses, with lawsuits, fines, and tickets. In recent weeks, buses have tried to avoid penalties by making unscheduled drop-offs in the suburbs, forcing local officials and authorities to step in. Recently, one bus unloaded migrants overnight at a gas station in Kankakee, roughly 70 miles from Chicago.

"The lack of care that has been on display for the last year and a half has created an incredible amount of chaos," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. More than 26,000 migrants have arrived in the city since last year. "It will crush city budgets around the country," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. His city has received more than 35,000 migrants over the last year. In New York, more than 161,000 migrants have arrived and sought city aid since spring 2022, including 4,000 just last week. A spokesman for Abbott has previously said his administration will continue "taking historic action" until President Biden's administration secures the border.