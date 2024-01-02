Lion Footprints Lead to Motorcyclist's Body

Police in Kenya on Monday recovered the body of a man believed to have been attacked by a lion while he was riding a motorcycle near a national reserve in the south of the country. Police were notified by community members of an abandoned motorcycle along a road near the Marere forested area near the Shimba Hills National Reserve, per the AP. Officers saw lion footprints that led from the motorcycle to a thicket where they found the remains of an unknown dead man, according to a police report. The lion population had been declining in Kenya just over a decade ago, primarily because of human-wildlife conflict. The government then listed lions as endangered, with an estimated population of 2,000 in 2010. A more recent survey put the number at 2,489. (Read more Kenya stories.)