Carolina Panthers Owner Fined After Throwing Drink

As the Carolina Panthers' game against the Jacksonville Jaguars wound down Sunday, with the Panthers clearly heading for their 14th loss of the season, Panthers owner David Tepper was seen on video apparently emptying his drink into the stands where Jaguars fans were seated, then tossing his cup. The billionaire hedge fund manager (the NFL's second-richest owner, per ESPN ) has since been fined $300,000 by the NFL for the incident, CNN reports. "All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL," the league said in a statement.

Tepper, who was in an open-air suite at the Jaguars' EverBank Stadium when the viral video was recorded, was "visibly frustrated" after Carolina QB Bryce Young threw an interception in the fourth quarter, per CNN. "I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," he says in a statement. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL's code of conduct and accept the League's discipline for my behavior." At NBC Sports, Mike Florio scoffs at the NFL's punishment.

"The Patriots and Panthers have banned fans from their stadiums who threw drinks. That's a real punishment," he writes. "A short-term suspension of the owner would be a real punishment. Dipping into the pockets of one of the richest men in the NFL for the fart-in-the-breeze sum of $300,000 does nothing to truly punish Tepper for acting like a spoiled brat." See his full column here. (Read more Carolina Panthers stories.)