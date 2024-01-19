Company Wants to Breed 30K Macaques in Georgia

Some local residents and an animal-rights group are protesting plans for a monkey-breeding facility in southwest Georgia. Opponents urged the Bainbridge City Council this week to block plans by a company called Safer Human Medicine to build a $396 million complex that would eventually hold up to 30,000 long-tailed macaques that would be sold to universities and pharmaceutical companies for medical research, the AP reports. The company says it plans to employ up to 263 workers.

Safer Human Medicine is led by executives who formerly worked for two other companies that provide animals for medical testing. One of those companies, Charles River Laboratories, came under investigation last year for obtaining wild monkeys that were smuggled from Cambodia. The monkeys were falsely labeled as bred in captivity, as is required by US rules, federal prosecutors have alleged. The company suspended shipments from Cambodia. Charles River had proposed a similar facility in Brazoria County, Texas, south of Houston, but it has been stalled by local opposition.

The Bainbridge facility would provide a domestic source of monkeys to offset imports, the company said. Medical researchers use the animals to test drugs before human trials, and to research infectious diseases and chronic conditions like brain disorders. "In the aftermath of the pandemic, we learned the hard way that our researchers in the US need reliable access to healthy primates to develop and evaluate the safety of potentially life-saving drugs and therapies for you, your family, your friends, and neighbors," Safer Human Medicine wrote in an open letter to the Bainbridge community

story continues below

But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and some local residents say they fear the possibility of monkeys escaping into the community along with other harms. "They're an invasive species and 30,000 of them, we'd just be overrun with monkeys," Ted Lee, a local resident, told WALB-TV. Lisa Jones-Engel, PETA's science advisor on primate experimentation, said there's a risk that local people will be exposed to pathogens and diseases. "In a bid to attract a few jobs—many of them low-paying and risking exposure to zoonotic diseases—city and county officials have rolled out the red carpet for an unethical plan by some questionable characters that could spell ecological disaster and potentially spark the next pandemic," Jones-Engel said in a statement.