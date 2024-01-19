Fans Sue Madonna for Starting Concert Late

Two Madonna fans in New York who say they were "left stranded in the middle of the night" when a concert finished late are suing the singer, a promoter, and the venue. The lawsuit says all three of Madonna's "Celebration Tour" concerts at Brooklyn's Barclays Center last month didn't start until after 10:30pm, when tickets had said they would begin at 8:30pm, CNN reports. The lawsuit filed by Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden accuses Madonna, Live Nation, and the Barclays Center of "unconscionable, unfair, and/or deceptive trade practices," calling the start time "a wanton exercise in false advertising" as well as a breach of contract, reports the Guardian .

According to the lawsuit, concertgoers didn't get out of the venue until around 1am, when they were "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs" because of the late hour. "In addition, many ticketholders who attended concerts on a weeknight had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day," it states. The lawsuit says Madonna has a long history of starting concerts late, and the defendants should have known "any statement as to a start time for a show constituted, at best, optimistic speculation."

The lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court seeks class action status on behalf of other ticketholders across the US. It states that the plaintiffs "demand judgment against Defendants for actual and consequential damages." This isn't the first time Madonna has been sued for starting a concert late. Nate Hollander filed a lawsuit in 2019 after the start time of a Miami Beach concert was pushed back two hours. ABC News reports that according to court records, Hollander voluntarily dismissed the suit a month later. (Read more Madonna stories.)