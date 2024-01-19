It's been two months since Dex Carvey, the 32-year-old son of Dana Carvey and his wife, Paula Zwagerman, lost his life in an accidental drug overdose. Now, the former Saturday Night Live comedian is opening up about his grief, shedding some light on the "private journey" he and his family are taking as they continue to mourn, per CNN . Carvey's comments came Wednesday on his Fly on the Wall podcast , co-hosted by fellow former SNLer David Spade, in Carvey's first appearance on the show since Dex Carvey's November death. Carvey revealed that part of his grief journey has involved a difficult ride on the "pain train," noting, "You don't know how long you're gonna be on it or when it'll stop or when it will get better."

Carvey said that getting back into work has helped him manage, and he told Spade that "riffing with you" on their podcast "is gonna be very healthy for me as I recover," per the Hollywood Reporter. Doing everyday activities with Zwagerman and their other son, Thomas, has also proven therapeutic. "We're all together and we do a lot of fun things," Carvey said. "We hike, we go to church." He added: "All this kind of stuff is very healthy." Carvey also noted the "millions of other people on this planet" who are similarly suffering, offering a piece of advice that's helped him and his loved ones navigate this terrible time. "You just want to make sure that you keep moving," he said. (Read more Dana Carvey stories.)