23 Lost Skiers, Snowboarders Needed Rescue in Vermont

Officials in Killington saved them after they got lost in frigid temperatures
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 22, 2024 11:37 AM CST
One Vermont Ski Rescue Was Very Busy This Weekend
In this 2014 file photo, a sign warns skiers of the ski boundary at the resort in Killington, Vermont.   (AP Photo/Killington Resort, Chandler Burgess)

Twenty-three skiers and snowboarders had to be rescued in frigid temperatures on Saturday after becoming lost in the backcountry in Killington, Vermont, police said. After a call came in around 2:30pm local time, search and rescue crews hiked, snowshoed, and used skis with skins to travel about 5 miles to bring a group of 21 lost skiers and riders back to safety, Killington police posted on Facebook. Temperatures were in the single digits, notes the AP.

The skiers and snowboarders warmed up in rescuers' vehicles on their return. Then another call came for two more lost skiers. Six rescuers went back into the woods, found them, and walked them out to safety at around 7:30pm, police said. Rescuers included members of Killington Search and Rescue and the Killington Resort Ski Patrol. "A special thanks should be given to all the volunteers who responded and worked this call," the police department posted.

