Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested Twice in 3 Days

A man arrested outside Taylor Swift's New York City home twice in the space of three days has been charged with two counts of each harassment and stalking, police say. The man, identified by TMZ as David Crowe, was arrested Saturday on unrelated warrants after neighbors reported a "disorderly man" hanging around outside Swift's townhome in the Tribeca neighborhood, a police source tells CNN. The source says the suspect was seen trying to open the door. Crowe was arrested a second time on Monday after he was spotted outside Swift's building again.