Alleged Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested Twice in 3 Days

A man arrested outside Taylor Swift's New York City home twice in the space of three days has been charged with two counts of each harassment and stalking, police say. The man, identified by TMZ as David Crowe, was arrested Saturday on unrelated warrants after neighbors reported a "disorderly man" hanging around outside Swift's townhome in the Tribeca neighborhood, a police source tells CNN. The source says the suspect was seen trying to open the door. Crowe was arrested a second time on Monday after he was spotted outside Swift's building again.
Sources tell the New York Post that Crowe was seen loitering near the home Monday and asking people whether the singer lived there. The sources say a member of Swift's security notified police officers, who observed the suspect harassing multiple people. A police source tells CNN that officers told the man he had been asked to stay out of the area. According to the Post's sources, Crowe "is believed to be emotionally disturbed." (In 2019, Swift revealed that she started carrying gunshot bandages after multiple stalking incidents.)