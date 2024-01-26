Well-Known Adult Film Star Found Dead With Boyfriend

Police called to perform a welfare check at a Moore, Oklahoma, home Wednesday morning found an adult film star and her boyfriend dead. Causes of death have not yet been determined for Jesse Jane and Brett Hasenmueller, but police believe drug overdoses are to blame, Fox 25 reports. Jane (whose real name is being variously reported as Cindy Howell or Cindy Taylor) was 43. TMZ reports it was Hasenmueller's employer who requested the welfare check after having not heard from him in a few days. The gossip site calls Jane one of the biggest adult film stars of her time; she launched her career in 2002.