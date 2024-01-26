Well-Known Adult Film Star Found Dead With Boyfriend

Police called to perform a welfare check at a Moore, Oklahoma, home Wednesday morning found an adult film star and her boyfriend dead. Causes of death have not yet been determined for Jesse Jane and Brett Hasenmueller, but police believe drug overdoses are to blame, Fox 25 reports. Jane (whose real name is being variously reported as Cindy Howell or Cindy Taylor) was 43. TMZ reports it was Hasenmueller's employer who requested the welfare check after having not heard from him in a few days. The gossip site calls Jane one of the biggest adult film stars of her time; she launched her career in 2002.
After starring in several well-known adult movies and film series, she hosted several shows for Playboy. She was also known for hosting adult film awards ceremonies, appearing in a documentary about the adult film industry, and launching her own line of sex toys. Her mainstream roles included the film Starsky & Hutch, a TV Baywatch movie, the television series Entourage, and appearances on the reality TV series Family Business and the Bad Girls Club. She retired from the adult film industry in 2017, though Deadline reports she still made "limited" appearances after that point. Per outlets including Hollywood Life, she is survived by a son born in 2000. (Read more Oklahoma stories.)