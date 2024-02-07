Gina Carano Sues Over Mandalorian Firing

Three years after she was booted from Disney's The Mandalorian after a post comparing current-day Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust, Gina Carano is suing. Her lawsuit alleges Disney and Lucasfilm discriminated against her and wrongfully terminated her, and, as Variety reports, it uses a few "elaborate Star Wars references" along the way, including these: "A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated." Elon Musk is funding the suit, fulfilling a vow he made to back legal actions from people who say their posts on X (or, as it was previously known, Twitter) led to discrimination.