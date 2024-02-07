Gina Carano Sues Over Mandalorian Firing

Three years after she was booted from Disney's The Mandalorian after a post comparing current-day Republicans to Jews during the Holocaust, Gina Carano is suing. Her lawsuit alleges Disney and Lucasfilm discriminated against her and wrongfully terminated her, and, as Variety reports, it uses a few "elaborate Star Wars references" along the way, including these: "A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire, and that those who dared to question or failed to fully comply would not be tolerated." Elon Musk is funding the suit, fulfilling a vow he made to back legal actions from people who say their posts on X (or, as it was previously known, Twitter) led to discrimination.
Carano's aforementioned post was actually on Instagram, but, as Fox News reports, she'd made other controversial posts, some of them on Twitter, in which, per her lawsuit, she "refus[ed] to support movements and ideologies with which she did not agree," from Black Lives Matter to pronouns to COVID lockdowns. Her lawsuit claims she was bullied for those views. "As a sign of X Corp.'s commitment to free speech, we're proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano's lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination," says an exec at X. Carano is seeking punitive damages of at least $75,000 and wants Disney to be forced to recast her. (More Gina Carano stories.)