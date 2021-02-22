(Newser) – Gina Carano already has a new gig lined up, but that doesn't mean the Mandalorian star has moved on from her battle with Disney over her firing. Per USA Today, the 38-year-old actor sat down with conservative radio host Ben Shapiro on Sunday, and she wasn't apologetic over anything involving her getting axed from the Disney+ series, saying the company had "bullied" and "headhunted" not only her, but others as well, and that she'd seen the writing on the wall before she got axed. "I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I've seen this happen to so many people," Carano told Shapiro, whose Daily Wire media company is teaming up with Carano to produce a film in which she'll star. "I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time." She said she'd accidentally received an "enlightening" email that let her know Disney was watching her, EW.com reports.

Carano added she had a story "which would turn things around in the media, but I can't because it would sell out a friend," per Deadline. Lucasfilm, owned by Disney, canned Carano from The Mandalorian after she inflammatory social media posts, including one that seemed to show her comparing US conservatives to Jewish Holocaust victims. Carano told Shapiro she wasn't making such a comparison and that she has "love for everyone." Per Deadline, she also wondered aloud why Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal hadn't been fired after he had put up a tweet in 2018 comparing undocumented immigrant children in cages to Jewish people in concentration camps. "I adore Pedro," Carano noted. "I know he's said and done some hurtful things. But ... we had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first." At any rate, she's not backing off her tiff with Disney. "I'm going to go down swinging," she said. (Read more Gina Carano stories.)