Bob Marley: One Love Surprises

Paramount Pictures' biopic Bob Marley: One Love outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a $27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's Madame Web flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character. Both films launched in theaters on Tuesday to rope in Valentine's Day moviegoers. But on a weekend that was once expected to go to Madame Web, the AP reports, One Love emerged as the much-preferred option in theaters despite largely poor reviews. Marley's son Ziggy said in a statement Sunday, "We thank the people for embracing this film and in so doing helping to highlight the message of one love."

One Love, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir and produced with the involvement of the Marley estate, performed roughly on par with previous hit musical biopics like Rocketman and Elvis. It added $29 million from 47 international territories. Produced for about $70 million, One Love, chronicles Marley during the making of the 1977 album Exodus while leading up to a pivotal concert for his native Jamaica. Although critics dinged the film (43% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) for relying on biopic conventions, audiences gave it a much higher grade, with an "A" CinemaScore. Madame Web, on the other hand, bombed. Over six days, Sony is estimating a $15.2 million weekend and a six-day $25.8 million haul. Audiences (a "C+" CinemaScore) agreed with critics (13% "fresh").

