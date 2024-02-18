Now Infiltrating Dating Apps: AI

If dating wasn't hard enough, AI has quite literally entered the chat. NBC News reports that people are now using artificial intelligence to flirt and send messages on dating apps to unsuspecting prospects. Now that singles must worry if they're being catfished by a robot in real time, many are wondering what the trend means for online dating.



Thanks, South Park? Some users are pointing to a 2023 episode for giving them the idea. On it, a character told another to use ChatGPT to find the right responses to a girlfriend's texts, saying what the platforms are "really good for is dealing with chicks."