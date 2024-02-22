A dog named Bobi has posthumously lost his claim to fame. The AP reports Guinness World Records has ruled against the Portuguese dog keeping the title of oldest canine ever. Following a review, GWR said Thursday it "no longer has the evidence it needs to support Bobi's claim as the record holder." Bobi, a guard dog who reportedly made it to 31 years and 5 months (the Guardian points out that's the equivalent of 220 human years), had lived on a farm in the village of Conqueiros in Portugal with its owner, Leonel Costa. He was proclaimed as the world's oldest living dog and oldest dog ever in February 2023. Said to have been born on May 11, 1992, he died last October.