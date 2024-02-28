Gabourey Sidibe Pregnant With Twins

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband are expanding their family. The actress, who made her debut in the 2009 film Precious, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and Brandon Frankel are expecting twins. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" she wrote. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!" She and Frankel were pictured at a Babylist registry event in the photos she shared, TMZ reports, and shared their baby registry as part of a partnership with the site.