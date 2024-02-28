Gabourey Sidibe Pregnant With Twins

Gabourey Sidibe and her husband are expanding their family. The actress, who made her debut in the 2009 film Precious, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she and Brandon Frankel are expecting twins. "We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we're giving them each a baby to take care of!" she wrote. "Double the babies, double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!" She and Frankel were pictured at a Babylist registry event in the photos she shared, TMZ reports, and shared their baby registry as part of a partnership with the site.
The couple got engaged in 2020 and wed early the following year, People reports, though they didn't reveal they were married until the end of 2022. Their Instagram accounts have basically been #relationshipgoals ever since they got together. Some highlights are this photo shoot they did with their cats, multiple posts about how much Frankel loves Sidibe's ears, lots of talk about how early they like to go to bed, a picture of the "GABOUREY" tattoo Frankel apparently got on his thigh, a photo of Frankel making Sidibe a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, and, well, this. (More Gabourey Sidibe stories.)