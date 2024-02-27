Macron: The West Could Put Troops on the Ground in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine is not "ruled out" in the future after the issue was debated at a gathering of European leaders in Paris, as Russia's full-scale invasion grinds into a third year. The French leader said that "we will do everything needed so Russia cannot win the war" after the meeting of over 20 European heads of state and government and other Western officials, the AP reports. "There's no consensus today to send in an official, endorsed manner troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out," Macron said in a news conference at the Elysee presidential palace.

Macron declined to provide details about which nations were considering sending troops, saying he prefers to maintain some "strategic ambiguity." The meeting included German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland's President Andrzej Duda as well as leaders from the Baltic nations. The United States was represented by its top diplomat for Europe, James O'Brien, and the UK by Foreign Secretary David Cameron. Duda said the most heated discussion was about whether to send troops to Ukraine and "there was no agreement on the matter. Opinions differ here, but there are no such decisions."

Several European countries, including France, expressed their support for an initiative launched by the Czech Republic to buy ammunition and shells outside the EU, participants to the meeting said. In addition, a new coalition is to be launched to further "mobilize" nations with capabilities to deliver medium and long-range missiles, Macron said, as France announced last month the delivery of 40 additional long-range Scalp cruise missiles. (Macron also said recently that France could recognize a Palestinian state.)