For Lauren Boebert, the Family Drama Doesn't End

Tyler Boebert must've missed the message that his mother is trying to turn voters' attention away from her family drama . The 18-year-old son of GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado was arrested Tuesday by police in Rifle, who accuse the teen of a "string of vehicle trespass and property thefts." He's charged with four felony counts of criminal possession of ID documents and one felony count of conspiracy to commit a felony, in addition to lesser offenses, including four counts of criminal possession of a financial device, four counts of ID theft, three counts of first-degree criminal trespass, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of theft of less than $300, per Business Insider . Arrested around 2:30pm local time on Tuesday, Tyler Boebert was still held at Garfield County Jail as of Wednesday morning, per HuffPost .

His mother's congressional office had yet to respond to a request for comment early Wednesday, per Newsweek. Lauren Boebert surely has other concerns on her plate while "in a fight for her political future," the outlet reports. Still, this is probably not what what she had in mind when she went looking for a "fresh start" in Colorado's 4th Congressional District. The arrest of her son is hardly likely to attract district voters who already view Boebert as a scandal-prone outsider. Only last month, Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested on charges stemming from a physical altercation between the pair. Tyler Boebert also accused his father of assault. At this point, Boebert's campaign "is in danger of being completely eclipsed by family issues," per Business Insider. (More Lauren Boebert stories.)