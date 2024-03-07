A Texas mom has been arrested after police say a concoction she whipped up to push back on kids allegedly bullying her son ended up sending one child to the hospital. USA Today reports that sheriff's deputies were dispatched Tuesday to the Legacy Traditional School-Alamo Ranch in San Antonio, in response to a call about a sick student. According to an arrest affidavit seen by KSAT , the child who'd fallen ill told cops that after he'd swigged a drink given to him by a 10-year-old classmate, he got a headache and felt nauseous.

The 10-year-old in question told police that his mom had crafted the drink, which the affidavit notes was made up of a Gatorade base, then spiked with lemon juice, vinegar, and salt. "Although the contents of the drink were non-toxic, the incident resulted in a child being hospitalized," the Bexar County Sheriff's Office noted Wednesday in a statement. KSAT identifies the mother as Jennifer Lynn Rossi, and she admitted she made the drink and told her son to give it to the other boy, who she says had been harassing her child, per the affidavit.

Rossi, a nurse, noted she "only did it to stop the bullies," after she says her son's energy drink had been stolen from him the previous day, the affidavit notes. She was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury and booked into the Bexar County Jail. Meanwhile, the hospitalized student is said to require "additional medical monitoring" before being discharged. (More Texas stories.)