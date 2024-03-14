In a Big First, a US VP Will Visit an Abortion Clinic

A Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota that offers abortions will host an unusual guest on Thursday. As part of her "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour across the US to bring awareness to abortion rights, Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Twin Cities-area clinic, where she'll tour the facility and speak with staffers, a White House official tells USA Today . The AP reports it will be the first visit to an abortion clinic by either a US president or vice president, according to Harris' office.

Restoring abortion rights received a prominent mention in President Biden's State of the Union address last week, and it's expected to also weigh heavily in his reelection campaign. The AP notes that abortion rights has been a "potent issue," and one that Harris speaks more assertively on than even her boss, per Axios. For instance, while Biden frequently couches his speeches by avoiding the word "abortion," instead opting for phrases like "freedom to choose," Harris is more straightforward, even calling Republicans who want a national abortion ban "extremists."

During her visit to the Minnesota clinic, Harris is expected to talk about how the state has been affected since Roe v. Wade was overturned, as well as showcase what the Biden administration is doing to advocate for reproductive rights. Minnesota currently has no abortion restrictions, but its neighbors North and South Dakota have banned the procedure, while Iowa and Wisconsin have restricted it, per the AP. Exactly which clinic Harris will be visiting isn't being revealed for security reasons, but she'll be there during normal operating hours.