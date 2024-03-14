Politics / Donald Trump For Trump, a Busy Day in the Courts He may get 30-day delay in hush-money case, while judge considers request to toss classified documents case By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 14, 2024 3:45 PM CDT Copied Former President Trump waves to supporters as he leaves federal court, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) See 2 more photos Donald Trump's legal travails had two notable developments on Thursday: Hush money: In Manhattan, prosecutors said they're open to delaying the start of Trump's hush-money criminal trial to give his lawyers time to review evidence that was only recently turned over, per the AP. The Manhattan district attorney's office said in a court filing that it's not opposed to adjourning the start of the trial for not more than 30 days—fewer than the 90 days sought by the defense. The judge has yet to rule on the request. For now, jury selection is scheduled to begin March 25. Classified documents: In Florida, the former president looked on in court as his lawyers urged a federal judge to dismiss the case accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents after he left the White House, per the AP. US District Judge Aileen Cannon heard arguments over whether a law that underpins the bulk of the charges is too vaguely worded to enforce against a former president. Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, asked probing questions of both sides and didn't immediately rule. The judge told a Trump attorney that striking down the statute—as the defense is seeking—would be "quite an extraordinary step." But she also noted to a prosecutor that no former president has ever been charged with mishandling classified documents. (More Donald Trump stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error