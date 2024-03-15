Bernie Sanders: 4-Day Work Week Bill Is 'Not Radical'

Bernie Sanders on Wednesday introduced a bill that would eventually move the United States to a four-day work week without reducing pay or benefits. The Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act would, over a period of four years, move the threshold at which overtime must be paid from 40 hours to 32 hours, the Hill reports. For workdays longer than eight hours, a rate of 1.5 times a worker's normal pay would be required; for workdays longer than 12 hours, that rate would go to double a worker's normal pay. The move would apply to non-exempt workers, who are typically hourly employees, NBC News reports.

This "s not a radical idea," he says in a press release. "Today, American workers are over 400% more productive than they were in the 1940s. And yet, millions of Americans are working longer hours for lower wages than they were decades ago. That has got to change." What critics are saying: Republicans are "panning" the idea, per the Hill, and arguing it would impact small businesses more than large corporations. Sample quote from Sen. Bill Cassidy: "If this policy is implemented, it would threaten millions of small businesses operating on a razor-thin margin because they're unable to find enough workers. Now they've got the same workers, but only for three-quarters of the time, and they have to hire more." (Cassidy also accused Sanders of failing to implement a 32-hour work week with his own staff.)