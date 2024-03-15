Meghan Markle Launches Surprise New Venture

The Duchess of Sussex, better known as Meghan Markle, on Thursday launched a surprise new venture that appears to be a lifestyle brand. Meghan returned to Instagram with an account dubbed American Riviera Orchard, which currently features very little other than its name, a logo, Meghan's byline, and "Montecito," the name of the California town where she and Prince Harry live (and which has been dubbed part of the "American Riviera"). There's also a brief video featuring snippets like Meghan in a kitchen stirring something, and hands arranging flowers. A website is similarly mysterious, but also allows people to sign up for a "waitlist."