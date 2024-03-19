Trump Can't Secure Bond. Now What?

Donald Trump is up against a tight deadline to come up with a lot of cash. His lawyers said Monday that they can't secure a bond to guarantee payment of the $450-million-plus judgment against him in a civil fraud case in New York. The former president is appealing the decision, but he must put up the bond before this coming Monday—or New York Attorney General Letitia James can start enforcing the penalty by seizing assets and freezing bank accounts, reports NBC News.

Zero for 30: Trump's lawyers say they approached 30 surety companies who deal with such bonds, and all 30 said no, per the Washington Post. Getting a bond that large is a "practical impossibility," they wrote. No company wants to be on the hook for the gargantuan penalty should Trump lose his appeal. Much of the former president's wealth is in real estate, and the sureties won't accept that as collateral, per the Wall Street Journal.

Seizures? James could indeed start the seizure process Monday, but it would be slow-going, explains the Journal. "To seize real estate, for example, James would need to bring a foreclosure action against Trump to obtain whatever equity he has in a property," per the story, which quotes Mark Zauderer of Dorf Nelson & Zauderer. And all such orders could be appealed. "The collection process can be painfully slow," Zauderer adds.