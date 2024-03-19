Politics / Donald Trump Trump Can't Secure Bond. Now What? If he can't do so by Monday, New York state might start seizing assets By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Mar 19, 2024 9:49 AM CDT Copied Donald Trump gestures to the crowd following a campaign rally Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Vandalia, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Donald Trump is up against a tight deadline to come up with a lot of cash. His lawyers said Monday that they can't secure a bond to guarantee payment of the $450-million-plus judgment against him in a civil fraud case in New York. The former president is appealing the decision, but he must put up the bond before this coming Monday—or New York Attorney General Letitia James can start enforcing the penalty by seizing assets and freezing bank accounts, reports NBC News. Zero for 30: Trump's lawyers say they approached 30 surety companies who deal with such bonds, and all 30 said no, per the Washington Post. Getting a bond that large is a "practical impossibility," they wrote. No company wants to be on the hook for the gargantuan penalty should Trump lose his appeal. Much of the former president's wealth is in real estate, and the sureties won't accept that as collateral, per the Wall Street Journal. Seizures? James could indeed start the seizure process Monday, but it would be slow-going, explains the Journal. "To seize real estate, for example, James would need to bring a foreclosure action against Trump to obtain whatever equity he has in a property," per the story, which quotes Mark Zauderer of Dorf Nelson & Zauderer. And all such orders could be appealed. "The collection process can be painfully slow," Zauderer adds. Alternatives: James could yet give Trump more time to secure a bond, notes the New York Times. Or he could appeal to New York's highest court for a lesser bond, try to sell an asset ASAP, or seek a loan from a deep-pocketed supporter. "And if all else fails, as a last resort, he could have the corporate entities implicated in the fraud case file for bankruptcy, which would automatically halt the judgment against those entities." The newspaper thinks the latter is unlikely. Bankruptcy? Timothy Noah digs into all of this at the New Republic, finding that Trump owes a total of $539 million when factoring in the E. Jean Carroll case. That's "real money" even for a billionaire, accounting for roughly 20% of Trump's estimated fortune, he notes. His conclusion? "I predict that Trump will become the first ex-president since Ulysses S. Grant to declare personal bankruptcy." Depending on how things play out in New York, it could happen as soon as next week, he adds. Seething: Trump himself has been venting Tuesday on Truth Social about having to put up the bond before his appeal is heard. "I would be forced to mortgage or sell Great Assets, perhaps at Fire Sale prices, and if and when I win the Appeal, they would be gone. Does that make sense?" he wrote. (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error