Donald Trump has been struggling to come up with the cash to take care of his massive legal bills as he faces down four criminal indictments, a $454 million civil fraud judgment (bond on that is due by Monday), and escalating costs owed to E. Jean Carroll, and he's trying to scrape up the funds wherever he can. But the New York Times notes a "little-known way that Trump could raise money" to pay those legal bills, though it's an idea that's gaining steam by the hour: His social media company, Truth Social, is on the cusp of going public, with stocks set to start trading as early as next week under the "DJT" stock symbol. As of Friday morning, the stock was trading at about $44.