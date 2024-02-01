She's Only Got One More Name to Catch

Caitlin Clark cruised right by Jackie Stiles and Kelsey Mitchell on Wednesday night. Next up is Kelsey Plum. That's the only name above Clark on the NCAA women's basketball scoring list, per the AP. Clark collected 35 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds, leading No. 3 Iowa to a 110-74 victory over Northwestern. Clark finished the night with 3,424 points, departing to a big ovation with 4:23 remaining, though Iowa played on the road. Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17, tops the women's Division I scoring list with 3,527 points. The all-time leaders:
- Kelsey Plum, Washington, 3,527
- Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 3,424
- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, 3,402
- Jackie Stiles, Missouri State, 3,393
- Brittney Griner, Baylor, 3,283
"I think the coolest thing is just the names that I get to be around," Clark said. "Those are people that I grew up watching, especially Kelsey Plum, Brittney Griner, Kelsey Mitchell. Those are really, really great players." Clark is on track to take the No. 1 spot this month, with ESPN projecting it will happen Feb. 15 against Michigan. (Clark recently got into a collision with a fan.)
