A Year After Infamous Trash Talk, an Iowa-LSU Rematch Winner of the Elite Eight matchup will head to Final Four By Evann Gastillo, Newser Staff Posted Apr 1, 2024 12:00 AM CDT Copied LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game April 2, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) It's been nearly a year since LSU beat Iowa to win the 2023 women's college basketball championship, a victory that was followed by drama over LSU player Angel Reese taunting Iowa player Caitlin Clark, and many people disagreeing with Jill Biden's suggestion that both teams come visit the White House instead of just the winning team. Now, it's time for a rematch: The two teams meet again Monday night in the Albany 2 regional championship for the first game of the Elite Eight, with the winner going on to the Final Four. Some coverage around the March Madness rematch: USA Today runs down what's happened since last year's championship game, including the paths both teams took to Monday's game and how this year's rosters are different. The AP takes a look back at the trash talk controversy and what Reese, Clark, and others had to say about it. The AP also takes a look at how Reese and Clark have contributed to the rapid rise of women's college basketball. CBS Sports talked to players from both teams in advance of the game. ESPN runs down some of the context around the rematch, including recent controversies surrounding LSU. Want to watch? Check out the details here.