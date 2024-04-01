A Year After Infamous Trash Talk, an Iowa-LSU Rematch

It's been nearly a year since LSU beat Iowa to win the 2023 women's college basketball championship, a victory that was followed by drama over LSU player Angel Reese taunting Iowa player Caitlin Clark, and many people disagreeing with Jill Biden's suggestion that both teams come visit the White House instead of just the winning team. Now, it's time for a rematch: The two teams meet again Monday night in the Albany 2 regional championship for the first game of the Elite Eight, with the winner going on to the Final Four. Some coverage around the March Madness rematch:

USA Today runs down what's happened since last year's championship game, including the paths both teams took to Monday's game and how this year's rosters are different.