She Finished Notorious Race on 3 Minutes of Sleep

Jasmin Paris talks about her feat
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 6, 2024 1:20 PM CDT
She Finished Notorious Race, but Not Without Hallucinations
That Jasmin Paris managed to do what no woman and only 19 men have ever done was widely reported. But how the 40-year-old Scottish veterinarian managed to finish the notorious Barkley Marathons in Tennessee last month is the arguably more interesting story. The 100-mile race sees nearly 55,000 feet of elevation—like climbing Everest twice, as most reports point out—and Paris finished this attempt, her third try, within 99 seconds of the 60-hour time limit. She talks to the Guardian and I Run Far about the experience:

  • The toughest part: It wasn't the distance but the terrain. "Immediately after we set off we went up a slope so steep that at times my foot would slide back down, and I would have to go again. There were a couple of places we were climbing on our bellies. And this year, there was also a new section that used to be used for hillside mining, it was all covered in brambles so our legs got slashed to pieces."

  • The toughest part II: The lack of sleep, which in her case consisted solely of a three-minute "power nap" during the race. The exhaustion caused her to hallucinate "I saw quite a lot of people in black mackintoshes. They were climbing the same hill as me, always a certain distance ahead. And it was bizarre, they all had a sinister foreboding feel to them."
  • The toughest part III: "Between loops four and five"—the race consists of five loops—"I was in a bit of a state to be honest. ... At that point, I couldn't even really stand up. I couldn't eat anything. I tried to force down a rice pudding and then I basically threw it up again."
  • How she trained: In the early morning, from 5am to 7:45am, before getting her kids up and heading to work. She ran up to 90 miles a week but did as much as 40,000 feet of elevation work via hill reps or a stair climber.
(Paris notably won another grueling race in 2019.)

