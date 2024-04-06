She Finished Notorious Race on 3 Minutes of Sleep

That Jasmin Paris managed to do what no woman and only 19 men have ever done was widely reported. But how the 40-year-old Scottish veterinarian managed to finish the notorious Barkley Marathons in Tennessee last month is the arguably more interesting story. The 100-mile race sees nearly 55,000 feet of elevation—like climbing Everest twice, as most reports point out—and Paris finished this attempt, her third try, within 99 seconds of the 60-hour time limit. She talks to the Guardian and I Run Far about the experience:

The toughest part: It wasn't the distance but the terrain. "Immediately after we set off we went up a slope so steep that at times my foot would slide back down, and I would have to go again. There were a couple of places we were climbing on our bellies. And this year, there was also a new section that used to be used for hillside mining, it was all covered in brambles so our legs got slashed to pieces."