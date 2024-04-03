An antiquated law in Japan could lead to an unusual happening in about five centuries: everyone with the same surname. That surname would be Sato, which is the conclusion on the universally shared surname by the year 2531 arising from the research of Tohoku University economics professor Hiroshi Yoshida. More on this John Malkovich-like situation:
- The law: A civil code stretching back to the the late 1800s requires spouses in Japan to adopt the same surname. The Guardian notes Japan is the only nation in the world that requires that of married couples. The vast majority of the time, it's women who take on their partner's name.