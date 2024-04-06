Final Is a Winning Matchup

Jim Trotter, writing in the Athletic, sees the Iowa-South Carolina matchup for the NCAA women's basketball title on Sunday as the one everyone wanted, compelling for multiple reasons. "Great player versus great team. The quest for the perfect ending versus the pursuit of the perfect season," he says. "An opportunity for South Carolina to avenge its only loss of the last two seasons. A way to cap a memorable season with a potentially unforgettable finale." The great player is Caitlin Clark, of course, the Iowa guard who's the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball. Her presence alone would be enough to draw fans, Trotter writes, adding that with the game—Clark's last before going pro—on network television, the potential ratings are mind-boggling.