Biden Campaign Has Huge Month

President Biden's campaign reported Saturday that it raised $90 million in March, widening his financial lead over Donald Trump. For the quarter, that lifted Biden to a total of $187 million, per the Hill . His campaign now has $192 million in cash on hand, which it said is a record high for a Democratic candidate at this point of the presidential race. Two days last month stood out: a New York City appearance with former Presidents Obama and Clinton brought in $26 million, and $10 million poured in during the 24 hours after Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

The cash gap between the Biden and Trump campaigns widened. Trump's collected about $66 million in March and reported now having $93.1 million in cash. Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez described the fundraising as historic, Politico reports, calling it "a stark contrast to Trump's cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees." For the quarter, the Democratic campaign said, 96% of the donations made were less than $200.

Trump's campaign said it would outdo Biden's presidential extravaganza in New York with a fundraiser Saturday night in Florida. The event hosted by billionaire hedge fund founder John Paulson at his home was projected to pull in more than $33 million, aides said. About 100 paying guests were invited to the "Inaugural Leadership Dinner," per the AP. "The response to our fundraising efforts has been overwhelming, and we've raised over $43 million so far," Paulson said in a statement. (More President Biden 2024 stories.)