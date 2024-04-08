Politics / Donald Trump Trump Makes His Promised Statement on Abortion He says laws should be left to the states By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Apr 8, 2024 7:17 AM CDT Copied Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he arrives for a GOP fundraiser, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Donald Trump's promised statement on abortion arrived Monday morning via a video posted to Truth Social. In it, the former president speaks favorably of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade but says abortion laws should be left up to the states as long as exceptions are present for rape, incest, and the mother's life, reports Fox News. Key lines: "The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land—in this case, the law of the state. Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks ... at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people." He also voiced support for IVF, saying, "The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, fathers, and their beautiful babies. IVF is an important part of that." Fox News notes the statement comes after more than a year of Trump demurring on stating at what point in a pregnancy he would push to ban abortions, though NBC News reports he had previously hinted that he might get on board with the idea of a national ban on abortions around the 15-week mark. Politico expects his statement will "disappoint anti-abortion groups who hoped he would use his bully pulpit to endorse national restrictions on abortion." Trump, who resides in Florida, did not share his opinion on Florida's new 6-week abortion ban. (More Donald Trump stories.) Report an error