Trump Makes His Promised Statement on Abortion

Donald Trump's promised statement on abortion arrived Monday morning via a video posted to Truth Social . In it, the former president speaks favorably of his role in overturning Roe v. Wade but says abortion laws should be left up to the states as long as exceptions are present for rape, incest, and the mother's life, reports Fox News . Key lines:

Fox News notes the statement comes after more than a year of Trump demurring on stating at what point in a pregnancy he would push to ban abortions, though NBC News reports he had previously hinted that he might get on board with the idea of a national ban on abortions around the 15-week mark. Politico expects his statement will "disappoint anti-abortion groups who hoped he would use his bully pulpit to endorse national restrictions on abortion." Trump, who resides in Florida, did not share his opinion on Florida's new 6-week abortion ban. (More Donald Trump stories.)