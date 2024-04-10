Politics / President Biden Biden: Netanyahu Is 'Making a Mistake' President keeps up the criticism of Israel's war strategy By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 10, 2024 7:21 AM CDT Copied This combination photo shows President Biden, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP Photo) See 2 more photos President Biden continued his criticism of Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's war strategy against Hamas with blunt language in a new interview: "I think what he's doing is a mistake," Biden told the Spanish-language TV network Univision, per Reuters. "I don't agree with his approach." The interview was taped last week, after the Israeli strike on an aid convoy in Gaza, and it aired on Tuesday. Biden called the strike on the convoy in particular "outrageous." The president also reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire so humanitarian aid could be shipped in. "What I'm calling for is for the Israelis to just call for a ceasefire, allow for the next six, eight weeks total access to all food and medicine going into the country," he said. "I've spoken with everyone from the Saudis to the Jordanians to the Egyptians. They're prepared to move in. They're prepared to move this food in." CNN calls Biden's language "one of his sharpest rebukes" yet of Netanyahu, though the Washington Post notes that "his increasingly tough rhetoric has not corresponded with any significant policy shift in his administration's unwavering support of Israel." Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza marked a somber start to the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday, with relatives visiting the graves of loved ones killed in the war, per the AP. The holiday marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. (More President Biden stories.) See 2 more photos Report an error