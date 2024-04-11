Sports / OJ Simpson Goldman's Father: OJ's Death 'No Great Loss to the World' A look at coverage of Simpson's death at 76 By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Apr 11, 2024 1:48 PM CDT Copied In this Oct. 3, 1995, photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Daily News via AP, Pool, File) See 7 more photos The death of OJ Simpson from cancer at age 76 has led to a flood of coverage about his life and his infamous fall from stature. A sampling: The verdict: The New York Times is re-running a digitized version of its story about Simpson's murder acquittal from Oct. 4, 1995. See it here. Big picture: The Washington Post obituary describes how Simpson "became a symbol of domestic violence and racial division" when he was acquitted of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Prior to the killings, however, CBS News notes that Simpson "seemed to transcend racial barriers." He liked to say, "I'm not Black. I'm O.J." The trial "held up a cracked mirror to Black and white America," per the New York Times obituary. Victim's dad: Goldman's father, Fred Goldman, tells NBC News that "the only thing I have to say is it's just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years." He added that Simpson's death is "no great loss to the world. It's a further reminder of Ron's being gone." The Goldman family won a civil verdict against Simpson for millions, but he didn't pay. The chase, the trial: The BBC has some quick video features, including a recap of key moments from the murder trial, as well as his televised car chase of 1994. The latter was one of the most-watched TV events in history, with 95 million people tuning in, notes CNN. Macdonald's burns: The Consequence of Sound has a collection of videos from Norm Macdonald, then with SNL, roasting Simpson over and over and over. 'Black Twitter': The Root rounds up reaction from "Black Twitter," and it's not exactly sympathetic. "I wouldn't say they mourned him," reads the headline above Kalyn Womack's roundup. "The late NFL star got dragged by the timeline." That book: The AP has a "10 Things to Remember" feature about Simpson, including a mention of the his book If I Did It, a hypothetical confession that caused so much controversy it was withdrawn from publication. In photos: USA Today recaps his life in photos, from his glory days on the football field to, well, everything that followed. Prostate cancer: In terms of his death, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a release that Simpson had been undergoing chemo for prostate cancer. The piece, however, focuses on Simpson's playing career, noting that he was the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Dershowitz: Former Simpson attorney Alan Dershowitz took note of the death: "I knew he was very sick, so I'm upset that he died," he said, per NBC. "I got to know him fairly well during the trial. It was one of the most divisive trials in American history along racial lines. He'll always be remembered for the Bronco chase, for the glove and for the moment of acquittal." (More OJ Simpson stories.) See 7 more photos Report an error